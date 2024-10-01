Edinburgh Airport begins £5.8 million project to redesign check-in hall to improve passenger flow
Now part of the VINCI Airports network, the £5.8 million refurbishment will redesign the space to include a range of self-service technology and create around 70 per cent more space in zone A which is currently used by Ryanair.
Zone A will undergo a full redesign with digital wayfinding, video walls, and new self-service machines, while zone D, currently used by Jet2.com and other carriers, will also see an open collector and digital wayfinding introduced.
Other improvements will see the ceiling area opened up to create a more spacious environment and the reconfiguration of check-in desks to improve passenger flow. Works in zones A and D begin today (October 1) and set to be completed by spring next year. Temporary wayfinding will be in place for the duration of the works.
Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport said: “Raising the standards for our passengers is something we’re always striving to do, and this significant investment in our check-in hall will deliver a major improvement.
“As an airport it’s important that we listen to our passengers and deliver the changes they want to see – and creating more space in check-in is something that we have seen come up when asking for feedback.
“There will be some temporary changes throughout the hall while work is being carried out so we’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience as we deliver these important improvements.”
