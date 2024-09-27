Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Sainsbury’s, Pizza Express and sports bar are set to open in Edinburgh Airport as part of its ongoing refurbishment works.

Plans also include relocating its BrewDog bar to a larger site and the opening of a Korean fried chicken restaurant, Seoul Bird.

The changes come amid a major revamp of the food, drink and shopping options at Scotland’s busiest airport which is now part of the VINCI Airports network of more than 70 airports around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Airport bosses said they will ensure disruption is kept to a minimum for passengers during the course of the refurbishment works | Edinburgh Airport

Gail Taylor, chief commercial officer (non-Aero) at Edinburgh Airport said: “We’re always looking to provide the very best choice to our passengers and meet the demand for the things they want, whether it’s a drink to toast that trip away or some essentials after they return from their break.

“Our BrewDog bar has been a huge success since opening at the airport five years ago, so seeing it move into a larger unit and expanding its offering was always going to be a popular option. This is one of several changes people will see in the coming months, and we’re sure the arrival of Sainsbury’s will also go down well with our passengers.

“Add to this the arrivals of Pizza Express, Seoul Bird and Icons, there is a lot to look forward to. We’d like to thank passengers for their patience while work to make these changes is ongoing.”

The upgraded BrewDog bar will be relocated to the unit currently used by Hudson St Grill near gate 11, with a new Icons sports bar moving in to take its place. Sainsbury’s will launch first airport store including an in-store bakery at the unit occupied by M&S Simply Food after it closes its doors on October 1.