Edinburgh Airport: Lounge staff face redundancy as new operators plan rebranding
Airport bosses have criticised the move, which affects 16 members of staff, and unions are considering legal action.
The Evening News' sister paper The Scotsman reported that new operators Cavu, part of the Manchester Airports Group, told the workers at one of the airport’s two Aspire lounges that they are at risk of redundancy, after winning a contract from the airport to take over the running of the facility, near Gate 4, from Swissport on December 1.
The Scotsman said both the unions and the airport were annoyed that Cavu had not followed normal procedure when an operation changes hands and transferred the staff from their previous employer.
An airport spokesman said: "We were surprised at the approach being taken and were only made aware of it through one of our recognised unions.
“We have since firmly raised our concerns with Cavu directly. This approach is not something we would condone as a business and we would strongly encourage both parties to discuss this to reach a solution and protect jobs."
GMB Scotland senior organiser Robert Deavy said the union was taking legal advice over whether it breached employment laws to protect jobs, pay and conditions when businesses were transferred.
He said: “This is a transfer of a business from one operator to another and governed by legislation, meaning the jobs of workers must be secured and transferred too.
“We are shocked that any company should show such disregard for their workers and dismayed Edinburgh Airport is allowing it.
“Committed and loyal workers have been told they are risk of redundancy without reason or warning, just weeks before Christmas.
“If Edinburgh Airport did not know this was the plan when they awarded this contract, they should have. If they did know, shame on them.
“These are experienced workers who have all gone through the protracted process of getting security clearance, and are exactly the kind of staff who will be needed in a matter of months.
“To suddenly say their jobs are at risk before even discussing other options, such as temporary roles elsewhere, is needless and indefensible.”
And Carrie Binnie, industrial officer for the Unite union, which also represents lounge staff, said: “We are in discussions with Swissport who employ our members at the Aspire Lounge and Cavu who will now take ownership of the new lounge.
“We fully expect the companies to adhere to the law because employees are being transferred to a new operator.
“If Cavu take a different course of action, Unite will consider all our options including legal action but at this stage we have no reason to believe the transfer process will not be respected.”
A Cavu spokesperson told The Scotsman: “As part of transferring the operation of the former Swissport Aspire lounge at Edinburgh Airport to CAVU, there is a legal requirement to consult with all impacted colleagues. We are committed to working collaboratively with Swissport, all affected colleagues and their trade unions throughout and look forward to listening to the proposals they bring forward as part of this process."
