Edinburgh Airport: Passenger plane's landing gear 'detached' on takeoff from Edinburgh as probe is launched
An investigation has been launched after a passenger plane's landing gear detached on takeoff from Edinburgh Airport.
The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is lookng into the incident, which involved an Aer Lingus jet on October 31, 2023. The aircraft had just departed the Scottish capital for Belfast when its nosewheel came off.
Speaking to The Herald, an Aer Lingus spokesperson said: “As this situation is under investigation, we cannot provide further detail at this time.”
It has not been confirmed how the Aer Lingus ATR 72-212 A aircraft, which can carry up to 78 passengers, completed its journey.
