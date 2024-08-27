Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A passenger plane had to perform an emergency landing at Edinburgh Airport due to an issue on board.

The United Airlines flight, travelling from Frankfurt to Chicago, was diverted to the Capital at around 9am on Tuesday – around an hour after take off from Germany.

The pilot issued a 700 squawk code, signalling an emergency on board, and the plane landed at Edinburgh Airport safely at around 9.48am.

The reason for the diversion is unknown, but the airline has already scheduled a departing flight from Edinburgh, which suggests it may have been a medical emergency on board the flight.