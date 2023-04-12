News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Airport: United Airlines flight from Chicago to London makes emergency landing in Edinburgh

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 18:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 18:14 BST

A flight made an unexpected landing at Edinburgh Airport due to adverse weather conditions.

The pilot on board United Airlines flight 938 from Chicago O’Hare to London Heathrow declared an emergency at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, April 12. A squawk 7700 code, signalling an on-flight emergency, was issued. The aircraft was diverted to Edinburgh Airport, and landed safely shortly after 3pm. United Airlines has confirmed that the diversion was caused by adverse weather conditions in London.

Severe winds have caused disruption with flight arrivals and departures in London today. A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for parts of Southern England and Wales. The Met Office warned that strong gales caused by Storm Noa could cause disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services. The weather forecaster said: “West or northwest winds in association with Storm Noa, named by Meteo France, will continue to increase during Wednesday morning, peaking through the middle of the day, when 50 to 60 mph gusts are expected. Gusts of 70 to 75 mph are possible along parts of the north coast of Devon and Cornwall, as well as exposed headlands elsewhere.”

A spokesperson for United Airlines said: “Our team at Edinburgh Airport is providing assistance to customers of United flight 938 (Chicago O’Hare-London Heathrow) today, which diverted to Edinburgh due to adverse weather conditions at London Heathrow. The aircraft landed safely at 3:03pm (local time). We are providing our customers with meal vouchers and hotel accommodation and are working on alternative arrangements for our customers to complete their journeys at the earliest opportunity.”

