Disruption looms at Edinburgh Airport as workers vote to strike in September

More than 100 workers at Edinburgh Airport could strike next month over a pay dispute.

OCS Group workers, who provide passenger assistance at the airport, unanimously backed strike action that will see a series of 48-hour stoppages during September. Unite the union said OCS staff overwhelmingly rejected an ‘insulting poverty pay offer’ of £12.60 an hour - the Scottish Living Wage minimum rate.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS membership have had enough and they are fully prepared to fight back through strike action to secure fair pay. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay, and conditions at Edinburgh Airport.”

The OCS Group covers workers who aid passengers with reduced mobility issues including assisting with wheelchairs and ambilift vehicles for travellers at Edinburgh Airport. The two day strike action will take place over the following dates: September 3-4, 7-8, 11-12, 14-15, 18-19; 21-22, and 25-26.

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “OCS workers are vital to assisting passengers with mobility issues at Edinburgh Airport. The company’s management should be valuing and rewarding the workers instead it has tabled an insulting poverty pay offer. OCS has a matter of days to resolve this dispute before strike action starts which will be entirely its fault.”