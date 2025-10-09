Schools across Edinburgh, East Lothian and Midlothian break up on Friday for next week’s half-term holiday - West Lothian schools get their break the following week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And if pupils, staff - and perhaps even parents - are feeling in the holiday mood, they might also be thinking ahead to future holidays.

So here are the details of term dates and school holidays for the 2025/26 session for each of the different local authority areas.

Schools in Edinburgh, East Lothian and Midlothian break up on Friday | TSPL

Edinburgh

2025 Mid-term holidays

Monday 13 to Monday 20 October 2025.

Term ends Friday 19 December 2025.

2025 Christmas holidays

Monday 22 December 2025 to Monday 5 January 2026.

Spring Term starts Tuesday 6 January 2026.

2026 Mid term holidays

Monday 16 to Friday 20 February 2026.

Term ends Thursday 2 April 2026.

2026 Easter holidays

Friday 3 April to Monday 20 April 2026.

Summer Term starts Tuesday 21 April 2026.

2026 Mid term holidays

Monday 4 May 2026, May Day

Tuesday 5 May 2026, staff only day

Monday 18 May 2026, Victoria Day.

Term ends Friday 26 June 2026.

East Lothian

Term 1

All Break - end of Friday 10 October 2025

Staff In-service Day 3 - Monday 20 October 2025

Pupils Resume - Tuesday 21 October 2025

Term Ends - Friday 19 December 2025

Term 2

All Resume - Monday 5 January 2026

All Break - Friday 13 February 2026

Staff In-service Day 4 - Monday 23 February 2026

Pupils Resume - Tuesday 24 February 2026

All Break - end of Thursday 2 April 2026

Good Friday - 3 April 2026

Easter Monday - 6 April 2026

Term 3

All Resume (Staff and Pupils) - Tuesday 21 April 2026

May Day (Schools closed) - Monday 4 May 2026

All Resume - Tuesday 5 May 2026

Staff In-service Day 5 (pupil holiday) - Monday 18 May 2026

Pupils Resume - Tuesday 19 May 2026

Term Ends - Friday 26 June 2026

Midlothian

Autumn term

Midterm: All break: Friday 10 October 2025

Pupils resume: Tuesday 21 October 2025

Term ends: Friday 19 December 2025

Spring term

Term starts: Tuesday 6 January 2026

Midterm: All break: Friday 13 February 2026

Pupils resume: Monday 23 February 2026

Term ends: Thursday 2 April 2026

Summer term

Term starts: Tuesday 21 April 2026

May Day: Monday 4 May 2026

Victoria Day: Monday 18 May 2026

Term ends: Friday 26 June 2026

Staff development/non-pupil days

Monday 11, Tuesday 12 August 2025

Monday 20 October 2025

Monday 5 January 2026

Monday 18 May 2026

West Lothian

Term 1

October Holiday

All break: Friday, 17 October 2025

Staff resume: Monday, 27 October 2025

Pupils resume: Tuesday, 28 October 2025

Last Day of Term - All break: Friday, 19 December 2025

Term 2

All resume Monday, 5 January 2026

February Holiday - All break: Friday, 6 February 2026

Staff resume: Monday, 16 February 2026

Pupils resume: Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Last Day of Term - All break: Friday 27 March 2026

Term 3

All Resume: Tuesday 14 April 2026

May Holiday - All break: Friday, 1 May 2026

All resume: Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Pupils off, staff in service: Thursday, 7 May 2026

One-day local holiday as detailed below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a) Spring Holiday - Monday 18 May 2026 - all schools except those at b) and c) below

b) Bathgate Local Holiday - Monday 8 June 2026 - Bathgate Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Mary's, Bathgate & St Columba's (excluding Blackburn and Murrayfield Primary Schools)

c) Linlithgow Marches - Tuesday 16 June 2026 - Linlithgow Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow

Last Day of Term (primary, secondary and special schools) - All break: Friday, 26 June 2026