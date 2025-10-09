Edinburgh and Lothian schools: Here is the full list of term dates and school holidays for 2025/26
And if pupils, staff - and perhaps even parents - are feeling in the holiday mood, they might also be thinking ahead to future holidays.
So here are the details of term dates and school holidays for the 2025/26 session for each of the different local authority areas.
Edinburgh
2025 Mid-term holidays
Monday 13 to Monday 20 October 2025.
Term ends Friday 19 December 2025.
2025 Christmas holidays
Monday 22 December 2025 to Monday 5 January 2026.
Spring Term starts Tuesday 6 January 2026.
2026 Mid term holidays
Monday 16 to Friday 20 February 2026.
Term ends Thursday 2 April 2026.
2026 Easter holidays
Friday 3 April to Monday 20 April 2026.
Summer Term starts Tuesday 21 April 2026.
2026 Mid term holidays
Monday 4 May 2026, May Day
Tuesday 5 May 2026, staff only day
Monday 18 May 2026, Victoria Day.
Term ends Friday 26 June 2026.
East Lothian
Term 1
All Break - end of Friday 10 October 2025
Staff In-service Day 3 - Monday 20 October 2025
Pupils Resume - Tuesday 21 October 2025
Term Ends - Friday 19 December 2025
Term 2
All Resume - Monday 5 January 2026
All Break - Friday 13 February 2026
Staff In-service Day 4 - Monday 23 February 2026
Pupils Resume - Tuesday 24 February 2026
All Break - end of Thursday 2 April 2026
Good Friday - 3 April 2026
Easter Monday - 6 April 2026
Term 3
All Resume (Staff and Pupils) - Tuesday 21 April 2026
May Day (Schools closed) - Monday 4 May 2026
All Resume - Tuesday 5 May 2026
Staff In-service Day 5 (pupil holiday) - Monday 18 May 2026
Pupils Resume - Tuesday 19 May 2026
Term Ends - Friday 26 June 2026
Midlothian
Autumn term
Midterm: All break: Friday 10 October 2025
Pupils resume: Tuesday 21 October 2025
Term ends: Friday 19 December 2025
Spring term
Term starts: Tuesday 6 January 2026
Midterm: All break: Friday 13 February 2026
Pupils resume: Monday 23 February 2026
Term ends: Thursday 2 April 2026
Summer term
Term starts: Tuesday 21 April 2026
May Day: Monday 4 May 2026
Victoria Day: Monday 18 May 2026
Term ends: Friday 26 June 2026
Staff development/non-pupil days
Monday 11, Tuesday 12 August 2025
Monday 20 October 2025
Monday 5 January 2026
Monday 18 May 2026
West Lothian
Term 1
October Holiday
All break: Friday, 17 October 2025
Staff resume: Monday, 27 October 2025
Pupils resume: Tuesday, 28 October 2025
Last Day of Term - All break: Friday, 19 December 2025
Term 2
All resume Monday, 5 January 2026
February Holiday - All break: Friday, 6 February 2026
Staff resume: Monday, 16 February 2026
Pupils resume: Tuesday, 17 February 2026
Last Day of Term - All break: Friday 27 March 2026
Term 3
All Resume: Tuesday 14 April 2026
May Holiday - All break: Friday, 1 May 2026
All resume: Tuesday, 5 May 2026
Pupils off, staff in service: Thursday, 7 May 2026
One-day local holiday as detailed below:
a) Spring Holiday - Monday 18 May 2026 - all schools except those at b) and c) below
b) Bathgate Local Holiday - Monday 8 June 2026 - Bathgate Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Mary's, Bathgate & St Columba's (excluding Blackburn and Murrayfield Primary Schools)
c) Linlithgow Marches - Tuesday 16 June 2026 - Linlithgow Academy and feeder primary schools plus St Joseph's Primary School, Linlithgow
Last Day of Term (primary, secondary and special schools) - All break: Friday, 26 June 2026