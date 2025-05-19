All 22 Edinburgh state high schools ranked from best to worst in latest league table

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 19th May 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh’s best and worst state secondary schools have been revealed – and the results will make interesting reading for parents and guardians.

The Sunday Times schools league table for Scotland ranks the nation’s 347 state secondary schools based on exam results.

The annual league table is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the Scottish Government’s “gold standard” of five highers in the last two years. Parents can see the full performance table and data for all Scottish state secondary schools by visiting The Times website.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools rank against one another – and also discover how well they fare on a national level.

Take a look through our gallery to see all 22 Edinburgh state high schools ranked from best to worst. Photo: Pixabay

Take a look through our gallery to see all 22 Edinburgh state high schools ranked from best to worst.

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th

2. Boroughmuir High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th Photo: Third Party

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th

3. The Royal High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th Photo: Third Party

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th

4. Firrhill High School

Rank for Edinburgh: 3rd. Overall rank for Scotland: 24th Photo: Third Party

