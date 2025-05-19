All 22 Edinburgh state high schools ranked from best to worst in latest league table

The Sunday Times schools league table for Scotland ranks the nation’s 347 state secondary schools based on exam results.

The annual league table is based on the percentage of pupils achieving the Scottish Government’s “gold standard” of five highers in the last two years. Parents can see the full performance table and data for all Scottish state secondary schools by visiting The Times website.

Have a look through our picture gallery to see how Edinburgh's 22 state secondary schools rank against one another – and also discover how well they fare on a national level.

1 . Boroughmuir High School Rank for Edinburgh: 1st. Overall rank for Scotland: 5th

2 . The Royal High School Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th

3 . The Royal High School Rank for Edinburgh: 2nd. Overall rank for Scotland: 19th Photo: Third Party Photo Sales