In Scotland, retailer Anders Holch Povlsen held on to the top spot with a net worth of nearly £8 billion – an increase in wealth of £974m from last year.

Sir Ian Wood and JK Rowling also featured in the top 10 list in Scotland with a net worth of £1.91 billion and £945 million respectively.

Robert Watts, compiler of the Sunday Times Rich List, said: “The Sunday Times Rich List is changing. Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling. We are also finding fewer of the world’s super rich are coming to live in the UK.

“Our research continues to find a wide variety of self-made entrepreneurs building fortunes not just from artificial intelligence, video games and new technologies but also mundane, everyday items such as makeup, radiators and jogging bottoms. We know many of our readers find these people and their stories inspiring — especially the many who had tough starts or setbacks to their lives and careers.”

Here is the list of the 10 richest people living in Scotland in 2025.

1 . JK Rowling Harry Potter author JK Rowling has a wealth of £945m, making the Edinburgh resident the 8th richest person in Scotland and and 168th richest person in the UK | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sir Ian Wood and family Placing third on the Scotland rich list is Sir Ian Wood and family whose wealth has increased by £3 million in the last year. The wealthy industrialist has a fortune of £1.914 billion and places 88th in the UK rich list | Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . The Thomson family Owners of the DC Thomson media empire, the Thomson family have a net worth of £1.446 billion, up by £79 million from last year | Getty Images Photo Sales