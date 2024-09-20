Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

JK Rowling has branded a Harry Potter tour in Edinburgh as “nonsense” – and could take fans on her own bus tour of the city to debunk the myths.

The legendary author, who lives in the Scottish capital, took to social media to criticise a tour company for allegedly misinforming fans about her famous novels.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rowling wrote: “Today I heard a tale of the guff claimed as fact on a 'Potter tour' of Edinburgh, and now I'm considering hiring a bus and auctioning places on it for charity and spending an afternoon debunking the nonsense and pointing out bits no-one knows and then we could all go to the pub”.

The 59-year-old literary superstar did not name the company in her post, but several Harry Potter tours currently operate in the city – all of which are unofficial.

Meanwhile, Rowling recently said that the new Harry Potter TV series will exceed “expectations”.

The author's tale of wizards and magic was previously turned into a series of films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – but the upcoming decade-long show is set to feature different stars.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who both worked on acclaimed drama Succession, will be executive producers of the “faithful adaptation”.

Rowling, who is an executive producer on the forthcoming series, wrote on X: “I’m truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team.

“Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca’s pilot script and heard Mark’s vision, I’m certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations.”