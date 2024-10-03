Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music fans booking for gigs at the planned new Edinburgh Park Arena could get admission to the concert and their transport to and from the venue all on the same ticket.

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams are in talks with AEG, the company behind the 8,500-capacity venue, on an integrated ticket covering both event and transport. It is understood ScotRail could also become involved in the project since there is a train station at Edinburgh Park.

City transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: "Initial conversations have started around an integrated event/transport ticket for the new arena so that people will be able to purchase their transport from central Edinburgh into the arena and back again as part of their ticket.

"Obviously it’s early days, this venue isn’t expected to be up and running until 2027, but it’s promising we're starting to engage to make sure we can move people around the city as efficiently as possible. It’s a positive step forward. This has been a size of venue Edinburgh has been missing for many years. Having something that mid-size is a great thing.”

A report to next week's transport committee says: "The provision of a specific public transport ticketing service for the newly proposed Edinburgh Park Arena has been raised with both Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams.

"They have agreed that they will work with AEG closer to 2027 when the venue is projected to open to see if an integrated event/transport ticket can be developed at that time."

But Cllr Jenkinson said the move was a modern version of a previous practice. He said: “Back in the old days, in the pre-digital age, when you used to go to Ripping Records to buy your ticket, you used to get your bus ticket to Glasgow as well - so these are things that used to happen and the digital age hasn’t caught up with that yet.

“If we can develop that relationship it’s going to be mutually beneficial to the venue, but also to Lothian Buses and the trams as well and ensure that people are using public transport to get back and forward.”