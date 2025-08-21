An annual art exhibition which offers a unique opportunity to people with mental health issues is facing closure because of funding cuts.

"Out of Sight, Out of Mind" has been running at Edinburgh's Summerhall venue for 13 years and is Scotland's largest mental health arts exhibition.

Organisers say it lifts up marginalised voices and leads to improved mental health and better understanding within communities.

The annual Out of Sight, Out of Mind exhibition could be forced to close due to its funding being ended. | supplied

But the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB), which oversees health and social care in the Capital, proposes to end its funding in November as part of a wider drive for budget savings.

The exhibition is one of three projects run by charity CAPS Independent Advocacy which are recommended to lose their funding. The other two are collective advocacy groups for LGBTQIA+ people and minority ethnic communities, which help them to have their voices heard.

This year's Out of SIght, Out of Mind (OOSOOM) exhibition will go ahead in October as usual, with more than 400 people with mental health issues showing artworks, and an expected 2,000 visitors.

Over the years, more than 2,000 people with mental health issues have displayed work in the exhibition. | supplied

A group statement from the exhibition's planning group describes how it is open to anyone with a mental health issue and is welcoming, flexible and non-judgmental.

The statement continues: "Mental health can prevent us from having many wonderful things. Out of Sight Out of Mind gives us all an opportunity to take part in art, as equals. Out of Sight Out of Mind is for our mental ‘wealth’."

Lauren Stonebanks, 45, who is heavily involved in OOSOOM, said in proposing its closure the EIJB did not seem to recognise the value of the exhibition.

She said: "I am disappointed in them for not realising what they have. This is something that has platformed thousands of marginalised voices in a prestigious Edinburgh art gallery; it does a lot with not a huge amount of money because there's a team of volunteers who give up hours and hours of time; it means so much to so many people; it's a fixture in Edinburgh, people know about it.

"It's the ability to work with a lot of other people who are like you, who understand your issues and where you're coming from; there's no expectations - you can turn up and do as much or little as you want to, as you can do.

"It's the biggest thing in my life that's not family. I don't know what I'm going to do without it - there's going to be this gap."

Ms Stonebanks is also involved in the other two groups facing closure and says they too will be a big loss for people. "They're safe and welcoming and inclusive and accessible - and that's going to be gone.

“They are silencing voices of already marginalised people - people they acknowledge they struggle to reach. The board says they struggle to get the opinions of people from LGBTQIA+ and minority ethnic groups and this was a place where they could have done that."

The funding cuts are due to be approved by EIJB at its meeting on August 26.

Pam van de Brug, Arts as Advocacy manager at CAPS, said: "Out of Sight Out of Mind exhibition is unique and is so important to people. People with mental health issues can struggle to be heard. They can have multiple barriers to participation in the arts, as well as other areas of society.

"The principles of ‘independent collective advocacy’ which underpin Out of Sight Out of Mind ensure that, at this exhibition at least, they are the most important voices in the room, and at the planning table.

"I think the exhibition itself sends a wider message that everyone matters, and that all deserve to be heard and to participate.

"Over the past 13 years I have seen more than 2,000 people with mental health issues take part and benefit in ways that are impossible to fully quantify.

“The threat of cuts to other CAPS projects and other mental health services in the community are already affecting people that we work with. Many face losing multiple services which assist with better mental health or help maintain wellness.

“Many services are often already under-funded as the number of people with mental ill health increases and the current threat of cuts has seen an increase in burdens all round.

"For many of us workers in the mental health sector, our commitment has deepened, and we are working hard to try and save our services."

And CAPS chief executive Jane Crawford said: "I urge the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership to listen to what people are saying and to not make a hastydecision in August on the decommissioning of Out of Sight Out of Mind and the other CAPS projects without a more thorough examination.”