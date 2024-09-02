Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The parents of Arthur's Seat murder victim Fawziyah Javed travelled to Edinburgh for the unveiling of a bench in memory of their daughter on the third anniversary of her death.

Fawziyah, a 31-year-old lawyer who was pregnant with her first child, was pushed off Arthur's Seat by her husband Kashif Anwar during a short break in Edinburgh in 2021. He was jailed for at least 20 years after a trial in Edinburgh last year.

And Fawziyah played a crucial part in his conviction. After the fall she survived long enough to tell those who rushed to the scene that Anwar had pushed her. And in the months leading up to her murder she had been collecting evidence of his domestic abuse.

Fawziyah's parents Yasmin and Mohammed Javed at the bench | TSPL

The case was the subject of a two-part television documentary, The Push, earlier this year.

Fawziyah’s parents, Yasmin and Mohammed Javed, travelled from their home in Pusdey, West Yorkshire, for the unveiling of the bench on Arthur's Seat, at a sport close to St Leonard's Bank.

And Yasmin paid an emotional tribute to her daughter. She said: "It feels so surreal, like a horrific nightmare that I'm going to one day wake up from. I still can't get my head round what's happened and I never will.

"Three years ago this evening, Fawziyah and her unborn baby lost their lives in the most horrific, brutal way. We have had our lives ripped apart and been brought to our knees with our unimaginable pain and grief. We have been left with a massive hoe in our hearts for the rest of our lives.

"Fawziyah was the beacon of light in so many people's lives while she was here. Even after her death, Fawziyah has shone a light in so many people's lives."

A few months after her murder, the family set up a Go Fund Me page in her memory which helped a wide range of charities in Scotland, the UK and overseas. And after the trial, the family established the Fawziyah Javed Foundation to give practical support to the families of homicide victims and so far 11 families have been helped by the fund.

The unveiling event - which included a minute's silence - was organised by Karma Nirvana, a charity working to end honour-based abuse.

And among those attending were Deputy Lord Provost Lezley Marion Cameron, representing the city of Edinburgh, and Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson, who led the murder investigation.

Yasmin said the bench was a tribute to Fawziyah, but also a symbol of hope for women, children and men who find themselves in a similar position.