Edinburgh bar staff 'overwhelmed by the love' after punters react to news of closure

A hugely-popular Edinburgh bar has announced its closure after more than a decade – but not before punters get to enjoy one last party.

Boteco Do Brasil, situated in the heart of student land in Lothian Street, shared the news on social media.

Bosses at the venue, which is known for its lively Latin America vibes, thanked customers for their loyalty over the years but said the decision to close “wasn’t our choice”.

The bar, which serves delicious Brazilian food and hosts live DJs and Salsa dancing classes, will call last orders for the final time on Sunday, May 4.

In a post on Instagram, the management wrote: “After 12 wild, beautiful years... it’s time for one last party.

“After over a decade of music, dance, food, and community, Boteco Do Brasil Edinburgh is closing its doors on Sunday 4th of May.

“This wasn’t our choice… but we’re going out the way we lived: LOUD, PROUD, and FULL OF LOVE.

“Thank you to every single person who made Boteco what it is, especially our team, dancers, musicians, and DJs. You made this place home.”

Regulars reacted to the news with both shock and sadness in the comments section.

One person said they were “heartbroken”, adding, “Boteco has literally been my second home for over a year. I met lots of amazing people. Such a shame.”

Another customer wrote: “There are hardly any nightclubs left in Edinburgh that aren’t aimed at students. Boteco welcomed all age groups."

A third person said: “Heartbroken. Boteco will be missed. It has been a second home for our Latin American community.”

Staff at Boteco also expressed their gratitude in the comments, writing: “We're honestly overwhelmed by all the love, shares, comments and memories you've sent our way.

“Thank you for showing us what this place meant to you. It means the world to us.”

