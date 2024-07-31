Edinburgh bin strike: Cammy Day calls for urgent resolution of dispute to avoid rubbish piling up in streets
He appealed to the Scottish Government, council umbrella body Cosla and trade unions to find a solution to the national pay dispute and prevent major disruption when the Capital is crowded with visitors for the Festival and Fringe..
It came after unions gave formal notice of an eight-day strike by waste and cleansing staff starting on August 14, which is likely to see rubbish quickly piling up in the street as bins go unemptied.
Talks involving Finance Secretary Shona Robison, Cosla representatives and union leaders on Tuesday have been described as “productive” and “positive”. But it is likely to be the end of the week before there is any news of whether more money has been found to improve the 3.2 per cent pay offer rejected by the unions
Councillor Day said: “I’m disappointed that negotiations between Scottish Government, Cosla and the unions have so far failed to avert this action across Scotland.
“While acknowledging that talks are ongoing, including yesterday’s meeting with the Cabinet Secretary, urgent progress needs to be made if we are to prevent significant disruption during one of the most important and enjoyable periods in Edinburgh’s calendar.”
“I firmly believe that all council colleagues deserve to be paid fairly for the work they do and have every right to take this action and have their voices heard. As the lowest funded council in Scotland, it’s time for the Scottish Government to properly fund our capital city and its services.”
If the strike goes ahead it threatens to be a repeat of August 2022 when bin crews staged a 12-day strike during the Festival and Fringe.
Cllr Day said: “I’m extremely concerned about the impact this will have on bin collections and street cleaning services, as well as the cleanliness of our city. But I want to assure residents that we’ll be doing all we can to minimise any impact on essential services.
“I urge the Scottish Government and Cosla to stay round the table with the unions and find a way of averting, what will be, a hugely damaging dispute for Edinburgh – and for Scotland as a whole.”
