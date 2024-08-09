Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scotland’s local authority leaders have made a new pay offer to council staff in a bid to avert next week’s bin strikes.

The latest offer would mean a minimum 3.6 per cent rise for all staff, with an increase of £1,292 - or 5.63 per cent - for the lowest paid. Council umbrella body Cosla said the overall offer was worth 4.27 per cent.

Unions, which had rejected the previous offer of 3.2 per cent, are now expected to consider the offer over the weekend. Refuse collectors in Edinburgh and many other local authorities are due to start an eight-day strike at 5am on Wednesday next week.

Rubbish in the streets during the Edinburgh festivals in 2022. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Council chiefs in the Capital are keen to prevent the walk-out, which would mean a repeat of the scenes witnessed in 2022 when a 12-day strike led to piles of rubbish in the streets at the height of the Festival, when the city is crowded with tourists.

The new offer comes after Finance Secretary Shona Robison announced on Thursday evening that the Scottish Government had managed to find some extra money to pay for an increased deal. Cosla had said councils could not afford any more than the 3.2 per cent which was on the table.

A special meeting of council leaders was held online this morning, resulting in the revised offer, which Cosla said was better than the offer made to local government workers in the rest of the UK.

Cosla has called for the strike action to be suspended while the offer is considered by the unions. And it said it was concerned that the additional funding could be at risk if strikes go ahead.

Cosla resources spokespeople Katie Hagmann said “Having worked hard over the last week with Scottish Government to increase and guarantee additional funding, Leaders are now in a position to make this improved offer to our trade unions. This offer reflects what trade unions have asked for and we hope that they will now be prepared to call off the strikes while they put that offer to their members.”

Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day said: “I'm pleased to see the Scottish Government has listened to localcouncil leaders across Scotland and recognised the hard work of localgovernment workers. The new increased offer supported with additional funding can, I hope, bring an end to the threats of strike action across our city and across the country."