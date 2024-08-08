Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Government has come up with more money in a bid to stop next week’s bin strike from going ahead.

Refuse collectors and other waste and recycling staff are due to start an eight-day walk-out at 5am next Wednesday after council employees rejected a 3.2 per cent pay offer. Councils, through their umbrella body Cosla, had said they could not afford any more.

Overflowing bins were a common sight during previous strike action in Edinburgh in 2022 | National World

A bin strike at the height of Festival season would mean rubbish piling up in the Capital’s streets during the city’s busiest period for tourists.

But now Finance Secretary Shona Robison has said the government will provide extra funding to help reach a settlement.

Leaders of Scotland’s councils are due to meet on Friday morning, when they are now expected to consider an increased offer to the workforce. Unions had said the previous offer failed to match an average 4 per cent offer made to council staff south of the border and was not enough to meet the rising cost of living.

Ms Robison said: “We absolutely recognise the importance of supporting meaningful dialogue to reach a fair pay deal and avoid industrial action. That is why I asked my officials to work at pace with local government officers to understand what an improved negotiating envelope may look like.

“All parties, including Cosla, trade union leaders and political group leaders have engaged constructively with that process.

“Against an extremely challenging financial landscape, the Scottish Government has identified additional funding to support Cosla to make a strong offer.

“The enhanced envelope represents the absolute limit of affordability and has required difficult decision making.

“I hope Scotland’s council leaders can agree a way forward when they meet that will help to avert strike action starting next week, with a revised offer being made to local government union members and accepted as soon as possible.”

Edinburgh council leader Cammy Day welcomed Ms Robison’s statement. He said: “I'm pleased to hear the Scottish Government has listened to council leaders in our plea for additional funding to support local government workers pay and prevent strike action.

“Edinburgh, as the lowest funded council in Scotland, welcomes any additional monies to support our staff. Whilst I've yet to see the detail of this, I hope it's sufficient to support our workers and stop any industrial action in Edinburgh.”