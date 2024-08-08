Edinburgh bin strikes: When walk-outs are planned and how it will affect your waste

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the second time in two years, Edinburgh is facing a strike by bin collectors when the city is at its busiest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refuse workers are set to walk out over an eight-day period this month, raising fears that the Capital’s streets could be left to overflow with rubbish again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like in 2022, the upcoming strike will coincide with festival season, which sees the streets packed to the rafters and a spotlight shined on the city like no other time of the year.

The industrial action has been sparked by a Scotland-wide dispute over pay, with union members voting to turn down a pay offer by local authority employers’ body Cosla.

The Edinburgh bin strike in August 2022 left rubbish strewn in the streets | TSPL

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the strikes.

When are the strikes?

Unite and GMB workers will down tools from August 14 until August 22, meaning eight days of continuous strike action.

Why are workers going on strike?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councils offered workers a 3.2 per cent pay increase on last year - but that was deemed insufficient by union members.

Cosla said that was the most it could offer at this time due to financial pressures faced by local authorities, but union bosses have said the cost of living crisis demands a bigger rise.

An overflowing bin on Edinburgh's Royal Mile as waste strikes stretched into a fifth day in August 2022. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

How will the strikes affect me?

Throughout the period of industrial action, all bin collection and street cleaning services will be halted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recycling centres and public toilets will also close while flytipping and special uplift services will be suspended.

What guidance is in place for residents?

City of Edinburgh Council is advising locals to take their litter home with them instead of using on-street bins which are likely to be saturated. That includes dog poo, which should be double-bagged and disposed of at home.

Those who use communal bins should not add waste to bins which are already overflowing. Instead, they should check if there is space in nearby bins, and store the waste at home if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bags should not be dumped next to full bins - and neighbours should discuss sharing empty spaces such as garages to store rubbish to avoid pile-ups on the streets.

Recycling should be separated with cardboard flattened and drinks containers crushed to save space. Food waste should be double-bagged and kept in its own containers to prevent smells and pests.

Piles of rubbish and overflowing bins are pictured outside a row of tenements in Edinburgh on the final day of the waste strikes in 2022. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA | Andrew Milligan/PA

What happened in the summer of 2022?

The last time bin strikes came during the Fringe, pictures of rubbish overflowing on streets across the Capital circulated on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many suspect the 12-day walkout damaged Auld Reekie’s reputation among visitors - especially since it came at the height of the tourist season.

Public Health Scotland went as far as to issue a warning amid fears the build-up of rubbish could present a contamination risk.

Could strikes be averted?

Cosla says it remains committed to resolving the dispute - but no new pay offer seems to be in sight at this time.

The Scottish Government, meanwhile, hopes it can help bring about a solution despite Finance Secretary Shona Robison warning of the ‘turbulent financial waters’ looming over Holyrood.