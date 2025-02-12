An Edinburgh bingo player could not believe her luck this month after she won a £10,000 jackpot at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank.

Louise, who has been a regular at the Moray Park venue for the last five years, claimed the impressive amount during The Party Time Special round on February 6. The game sees players win £10,000 if they call a full house in 40 numbers or less.

The Edinburgh resident who was in ‘complete disbelief’ plans to use her winnings to replace her greenhouse that was destroyed during Storm Éowyn and also treat her family to a well-deserved holiday.

Edinburgh bingo player, Louise, was in complete disbelief after she won the £10,000 jackpot | Buzz Bingo Meadowbank

Gordon Barr, general manager at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank, said: “We couldn’t be happier for Louise and her fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.

“We can't wait to celebrate at our winner’s party on Wednesday February, 26 where we’ll be giving away a total of £10,000 in full-house prizes. It’ll be an unforgettable night of excitement with even more winners right here in our club!”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £10,000 on the Party Time Special Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank.

“Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community!”

New members to Buzz Bingo can play for free on their first visit and The Party Time Special is played every afternoon and evening Main Event, for £ 1 per ticket. For more information you can visit the Buzz Bingo website.