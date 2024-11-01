A lucky Edinburgh bingo player who has been playing at a Meadowbank club for nearly 30 years is elated after hitting the jackpot this month.

The player, who won £50,000 at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank on October 28, said they plan to use the prize money to visit their family in Dubai for their granddaughter’s wedding.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the staggering amount during the Big Buzzjackpot gamethat sees players win £50k when they call ‘house’ within the first 40 numbers.

The anonymous Edinburgh winner won £50,000 at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank on October 28 | Buzz Bingo

The lucky local, who has been visiting Buzz Bingo Meadowbank with their friend since the club first opened in 1997 said: “My favourite things about Buzz Bingo Meadowbank are the atmosphere, friendly staff and customers.”

Gordon Barr, general manager at Buzz Bingo Meadowbank, said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, added: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members wins £50,000.