A new hybrid gym and official Hyrox affiliate training club is to be launched in Edinburgh next month.

Edinburgh Leisure, the Capital’s biggest sports and leisure provider across the city, announced the new venture would open at Meadowbank Sports Centre on October 14.

The global phenomenon of Hyrox, a fitness competition which combines running and workouts, has played a part in the increasing popularity of hybrid training. Council-owned Edinburgh Leisure will be the first leisure trust affiliated with Hyrox and will have classes for those new to Hyrox as well as for experienced Hyroxers and fitness enthusiasts.

Evolve Meadowbank is a new hybrid gym and Hyrox training centre opening next month | supplied

The new venture, called Evolve Meadowbank, will feature all the equipment, training and classes required to train towards hybrid competitions such as Hyrox and Deadly Dozen, and to reach fitness goals.

The new gym area will be a fully timetabled space with two different training methods. It will include coach-led, class-based sessions including Hyrox and Strength & Conditioning style classes or open gym sessions for following ones own workout plan which is not coach-led. The timetable will be available on the app and online and bookings are made via the Edinburgh Leisure website or app.

Ally Strachan, fitness development manager at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “This is an exciting development in Edinburgh Leisure’s fitness offering. We will be one of the first leisure trusts in the UK to offer such an experience.

To join Evolve Meadowbank, current members of Edinburgh Leisure can get a bolt-on for an additional £39.99 per month | supplied

“Our new Evolve Meadowbank will be the ultimate destination for fitness enthusiasts seeking a dynamic and inclusive environment whether it’s to improve their overall fitness, prepare for a competition, or simply try something new. We’ll be offering a unique blend of traditional hybrid gym equipment, and specialised Hyrox training programmes designed to elevate the workout experience.

“To celebrate the opening of our hybrid gym, we are offering free trial classes from October 7-13 to members and non-members, available to book from Friday, September 27.

“The trial classes are the perfect opportunity to explore our facility, meet our coaches, and experience the unique benefits of hybrid training at no cost. Spaces are limited and booking is advisable. Head to the Edinburgh Leisure website or app to book. Look for the Evolve Gym Bookings tile on the Meadowbank venue page.”

Hyrox is a fitness competition that’s sweeping the globe, combining running and workouts. | supplied

The classes on offer will include Hyrox training classes and beginner Hyrox sessions for those looking to learn more about the fitness craze that has gripped the nation.

Evolve Meadowbank membership is separate from Edinburgh Leisure’s current fitness offering. For new members, the Evolve Membership, will cost £59.99 per month. It gives unlimited access to Edinburgh Leisure’s new state of the art hybrid gym facilities at Meadowbank; full access to all the official Hyrox training equipment, including Sled Track, Concept 2 Ski and Row Ergs, Wall Balls and a bespoke rig; new and exclusive Evolve Cardio and Hybrid fitness classes; specialised Hyrox training classes; and access to Meadowbank’s leading indoor and outdoor athletics tracks for further training, subject to availability.

For current members of Edinburgh Leisure, a bolt-on is available to buy for an additional £39.99 per month to their existing membership.

Limited memberships will be available to ensure a personalised and high-quality experience for all members. Memberships are available to be bought from Friday, September 27.

Evolve Meadowbank officially opens on Monday, October 14, with session and class bookings going live from Saturday, October 4 at 9 pm. All sessions and classes are bookable, with the Evolve gym open every day at varying times to accommodate different schedules.