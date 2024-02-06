Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the new year in full swing, many Edinburgh locals will be hitting the gym with a plan to lose weight or get in shape. But sweating it out during peak times to reach your goals can be daunting, especially for those who are new to fitness.

Worry not, though. New research has discovered the best times to visit the gym in Scotland’s capital city, so those looking to improve their fitness in 2024 know when to avoid.

Nutrition experts at Bulk analysed Google data to find the number of visits reported for various gyms in Edinburgh to determine which times are the most popular and which are the least popular.

The busiest time and day to visit the gym is Wednesday at 6pm, while the second busiest time is Wednesday at 5pm. The third most popular time to visit the gym is Tuesday at 6pm.

On the other hand, Saturday at 11pm is the quietest time to head to the gym, with Friday at 5am being the second quietest time. The third quietest time for exercising at the gym is Saturday at 10pm.

Speaking about the new findings, a spokesperson from Bulk said: “Attempting a workout in a busy gym can be daunting for anybody, but particularly for those who are new to their fitness journey. With these findings, gym-goers can plan their workouts well and exercise in a quiet space by avoiding the busiest times.