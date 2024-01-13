Top gyms in the Capital

The start of a new year is the perfect time for setting goals and for many, getting fit comes top of the list. What better way to beat the January blues than a good workout!

As we kick off 2024 many are looking to step up their health and fitness game. Whether you are a complete novice or a training enthusiast, choosing the right place to train is important. Recommendations can go a long way when you are searching for the right place where you can feel welcome, no matter what your fitness level.

Joining the gym doesn't have to be daunting. We asked our readers to tell us about their favourites, with many selecting places that have personal, tailored programmes and a supportive community. Here are 10 of the top gyms and fitness classes as selected by our readers.

1 . Elevate 9.8 Elevate 9.8 gym on Marionville Road is a gym with 4 trainers. One reader said: "Hands down best gym in Edinburgh. Great community spirit with top class coaches. Bespoke small group PT classes and a range of other fitness options. Sean Mckirdy and the team also offer a combination of strength, fitness and build classes." Photo: Supplied

2 . Project Strength and Fitness Project Strength and Fitness at Pefferbank markets itself as 'not your typical commercial chain gym where you pay a membership and are then left to your own devices'. Personal training sessions are adapted to each individual to suit their current training needs and goals and fitness classes are run over a 6-8 week training cycle so you can see results Photo: Supplied

3 . Energize Gym Energize gym at Edinburgh park on Lochside Place was highly rated as 'a very friendly gym with great staff'. The club offers a wide range of unique studio and outdoor classes, including Outdoor Military classes. Day rates are available for gym, swim and classes. Photo: Google

4 . Lift Gyms UK Lift Gyms UK on Gorgie Road was popular choice. It's rated highly as a 'fantastic community of coaches and members'. One said: "Loads of space, plenty of equipment, and a friendly atmosphere." Classes include Hyrox, circuits and soon introducing Yoga. Award winning group offering personal training sessions an free day pass for prospective members. Photo: Supplied