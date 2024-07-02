Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s bin collectors have voted to strike during this year’s Festival Fringe, threatening a repeat of 2022 when rubbish piled up in the streets.

Members of the GMB union working in waste collection in 13 councils across Scotland backed strike action over pay and union leaders said a walk-out during the Festival period in August was “likely”, leaving bins overflowing and litter strewn across streets at the busiest time for tourism in the Capital.

Overflowing bins in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket on day four of the 2022 strike by refuse collectors. Picture: Lisa Ferguson. | TSPL

GMB Scotland said trade unions had submitted their pay claims in January and the councils’ umbrella body Cosa had only produced an offer in May, which was promptly rejected. Since then, the GMB said, no meaningful talks had taken place between council leaders and trade unions.

The union said Cosla’s offer fell short of one offered by the Conservative UK Government to local authority workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The majority of workers in Scotland would have received less in cash over 12 months and a smaller rise over 18 months than their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

And GMB Scotland called on Cosla to get round the table with unions to outline their best offer which goes beyond the rest of the UK or for council leaders to call for Scottish Government intervention.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, said: “Year after year, these talks have been needlessly drawn out. That leaves our members – typically the lowest paid working on the frontline of our services – without the pay rise they need. Inflation may be stabilising, but can anyone say they feel the difference?

“Council leaders refuse to have meaningful talks – all while blocking the Scottish Government’s intervention to deliver a pay offer that matches our members’ value. They are counting down the clock while our members go without.

“We hear time and time again that Scotland does public services better, but that’s not the case when the Conservatives down south have already beaten Cosa’s offer. If Cosla can’t do better, it’s time for them to bring the Scottish Government to the table to fund an improved offer.

“If not, then it’s likely that the same disruption during 2022’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival will happen again this year. Hundreds of millions are poured into the city during the Fringe, but political leaders claim they can’t find enough money to value frontline service workers.

“Council leaders have wasted months and they’ve wasted opportunities. Our members have no time for waste which is why rubbish will pile up in councils across Scotland if a suitable offer isn’t received. We have no interest in political games when so many are struggling.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "Local government pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities as employers and unions - the Scottish Government has no formal role.