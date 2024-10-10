Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to roll out communal bins in an Edinburgh estate have been scrapped after residents said the road layout was not suitable and their current system of individual bins was working fine.

Council chiefs wanted to install the waste and recycling bins at the 490-home Forrester Park estate in Corstorphine to improve efficiency.

But the residents petitioned the council, asking for the plan to be reconsidered. And when they put their case to the transport and environment committee on Thursday, officers said they had shelved the proposals.

Councillors have agreed to halt the roll-out of communal bins to Forrester Park estate | Google

Resident Lesley Lalmas told the committee the estate, built in the 1960s, was designed to separate people from cars.

She said: "The layout of Forrester Park is not really adequate for the installation of communal bins. There are no pavements - private property goes right to the kerb, which means anybody coming to empty the bin has to come onto private property."

Ms Lalmas said she feared communal bins would lead to neighbours falling out over the reduced number of parking spaces and people crossing their gardens to get to the bin.

And she said there had been no problems with the current bins. "We are not an untidy estate - we don't have bins littering the place, they're taken out, presented on the morning of collection and, maybe not immediately because people are at work, but by the next morning they're all tidily put away."

A senior official told the committee the proposed switch to communal bins had been prompted by a desire for efficiencies on the collection rounds in the area and to increase recycling.

But he said: "Initial letters were sent out talking about bin hubs and where they would be. We got quite strong resistance from the residents and the works coincided with the proposed industrial action that was due in August, so the whole project was put on the back burner.

"We have had the chance to look at that and look at other areas where further efficiencies could be made and there are no plans to change the current waste management system in the Forresters from individual to communal bins in the short or medium term.

“If there were to be any changes in the longer term there would be a full and robust consultation process with the residents. And I would like to apologise for any misunderstanding or undue worry we have caused residents."

Stephen Jenkinson said he had visited the estate and the layout was "quite unique".

Other councillors referred to controversies in other parts of the city over the roll-out of bin hubs.

Morningside Labour councillor Mandy Watt said there had been a few specific problems with the roll-out of bin hubs in her area which were being resolved.

But she said: "It's a shame that this area, Forresters, is not suitable for communal bins because they are very efficient and residents very much like them once they're in and if they're in the right place.

"They can put their different types of waste out whenever suits them and some people find that hugely beneficial and the increased recycling makes them feel they're doing their bit."