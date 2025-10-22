Edinburgh South Labour MP Ian Murray says all major stores in his constituency have promised not to sell fireworks this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after he wrote to local supermarkets, urging a sales ban in view of the problems around Bonfire Night in recent years.

Mr Murray told the retailers: "The criminal incidents linked to fireworks misuse last year were deeply concerning. In my constituency and across Edinburgh, we saw a care home terrorised, a petrol station put under siege with fireworks fired across the forecourt, property damaged, and local people left in fear.

There have been serious Bonfire Night incidents in recent years. This was Niddrie in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have spoken to many constituents who were deeply shaken by these events, and I have heard directly from police officers and firefighters who put themselves in danger to protect our communities.

"Whilst I recognise that restricting sales will not end misuse entirely, reducing local access makes a significant difference.

“In the longer term, I will continue to support work on UK Government regulation of the import and sale of fireworks, but in the meantime, it is down to individual retailers to show responsibility."

Mr Murray's fellow Labour MP Scott Arthur has already secured commitments from the major stores in his Edinburgh South West constituency not to sell fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a little over a week after his letter to the supermarkets, Mr Murray posted on social media to say he had obtained similar promises.

He said: "I’m pleased to share that following my letter to local supermarkets, all the major stores in Edinburgh South have confirmed they will not be selling fireworks this year.

"This is a big step that will help reduce local availability and make Halloween and Bonfire Night safer for everyone, and builds on wider work across the city by Dr Scott Arthur MP in reducing firework availability.

"This is on top of new Firework Control Zones in Gilmerton and Moredun, dispersal orders to tackle anti-social behaviour, and extra police resources. The council will also be clearing away wood and materials that could be used for illegal bonfires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s still more to do, and I’ll keep pressing the Scottish Government to give our police the resources they need. But this is real progress."

There was support for Mr Murray's move in responses to his social media post.

Linda Agostini said: "All Supermarkets should stop selling them. And any other outlet needs to consider this. We just need an organised display; run correctly and where people can enjoy it together."

Another resident posted: “This is a great result. Wish the whole of Edinburgh would commit to this. No need for the noise. Animals are struggling as it is without adding scared to death to the list."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the British Fireworks Association accused Mr Murray of going against expert advice. It said: "Legitimate retailers like supermarkets represent one of the safest, most regulated supply chain for consumer fireworks: they are licensed, inspected, and held accountable for age checks and storage,

"The alternative is what the police and fire service have warned against, greater restrictions would inevitably lead to the "emergence of a black market" of illegal, unsafe, and untraceable fireworks."