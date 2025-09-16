Supermarket giant Asda has decided to ban the sale of fireworks at its Edinburgh stores after city MP Scott Arthur threatened to mount a peaceful protest outside the Asda at Chesser.

Dr Arthur wrote to all the big supermarkets with branches in his constituency earlier this year, urging them not to sell fireworks following the “mayhem” of last year’s Bonfire Night, when there was violence across Niddrie, Sighthill and Moredun, with youths in balaclavas setting off fireworks towards police, rocks thrown at passing vehicles and buses coming under attack.

Most of the supermarkets confirmed they would not be selling fireworks in the Capital this year, but Asda and Aldi said they did not intend at that stage to stop sales.

Asda has told Edinburgh South West MP Scott Arthur it will not sell fireworks at its Capital stores

Dr Arthur, Labour MP for Edinburgh South West, wrote back, expressing his disappointment and announced plans for peaceful leafletting outside Asda Chesser and Aldi Oxgangs.

Now Asda has told him it will ban sales after all. In a letter to the MP, Grace O’Keeffe, Asda’s corporate affairs manager for Scotland, said: “We agree it is important to consider the growing concerns around safety, noise and antisocial behaviour - particularly in the light of recent incidents in the area and the introduction of firework control zones by the city council.

“Following a period of internal review and careful consideration of feedback from local residents, community groups, and recent developments in Scottish legislation, we have taken the decision not to sell fireworks at our Chesser, Leith, Jewel and Straiton stores during the upcoming Halloween, Bonfire Night and Hogmanay period.”

She said the company would monitor the impact of the change with the city council, the police and others.

And she added: “We understand you had planned to peacefully protest at our Chesser store on Thursday 25 September. We would be delighted to welcome you into the store to showcase the work we are doing on behalf of our local communities.”

Dr Arthur welcomed Asda’s change of heart on fireworks sales. He said repeated incidents of firework-related antisocial behaviour last year, particularly in the Sighthill/Calder Road area, had left residents, emergency services, and local businesses deeply concerned.

He said Aldi was now the only major supermarket in his constituency still selling fireworks. And he said he had informed the company that he will lead a peaceful protest outside Aldi Oxgangs on September 24 to highlight the ongoing dangers.

Sainsbury's stopped selling fireworks in 2019 and Tesco and Morrisons do not sell them either.

Lidl is not operating a universal firework ban, but told Dr Arthur it would not sell fireworks in any of its Edinburgh stores.

Dr Arthur said: “I urge Aldi to follow the lead of Lidl and Asda. Our communities should not have to face another Bonfire Night overshadowed by fear and disruption. Withdrawing fireworks from sale is a simple but vital step in protecting both residents and frontline workers.”