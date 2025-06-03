Supermarkets in the Capital are being urged to stop selling fireworks after the "mayhem" of Bonfire Night in Edinburgh last year.

There was violence on November 5 acrosss Niddrie, Sighthill and Moredun, with youths in balaclavas setting off fireworks towards police, rocks thrown at passing vehicles and buses coming under attack.

Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur wrote to all the big supermarkets with branches in his constituency, urging them not to sell fireworks.

Some of them have said they have already stopped such sales or planned to do so. But two supermarket giants - Asda and Aldi - said they did not intend to stop selling fireworks at this stage.

Dr Arthur said: “Rather than a joyful celebration, Bonfire Night 2024 will be remembered for the chaos on Calder Road, Broomhouse, and beyond. Gangs with fireworks terrorised neighbourhoods, targeting public spaces, a care home, local businesses and people’s homes.

“2024 wasn’t the first time we saw this disorder across Edinburgh, and without action, it won’t be the last. Some residents fled their homes, staying at relatives’ or paying for hotel rooms. Others couldn’t get home to their families.

“You had care staff stuck inside a care home, the threat to businesses, people who didn’t feel safe in their own houses and others concerned about their pets.

"Supermarkets have a moral responsibility to protect the communities they serve, and suspending the sale of fireworks is part of achieving this.

"My constituents shouldn’t have to live in fear because some supermarkets are choosing to put profits first and communities second. Aldi and Asda need to listen to local residents and do the right thing."

Asda told Dr Arthur in its reply that it fully supported efforts to end the misuse of fireworks and was carefully considering the issues he raised.

It continued: "We are committed to enforcing strict rules around the sale of fireworks and we also believe the vast majority of our customers use fireworks responsibly and therefore it is a balancing act.

"Going forward we fully support the use of Firework Control Zone regulations and look forward to the outcome of that process for 2025."

Aldi said it understood the concerns raised about the misuse of fireworks. But it continued: "As a responsible retailer we are committed to ensuring that fireworks are sold in accordance with all local and national regulations and safety standards. Additionally , we provide guidelines and safety information to our customers to promote responsible use."

It added that it was monitoring the applications for Firework Control Zones and would ensure none of its stores within these zones sold fireworks.

Sainsbury's stopped selling fireworks in 2019 and Tesco and Morrisons do not sell them either.

Lidl is not operating a universal firework ban, but regional director Marco Ivone told Dr Arthur: "We were sorry to hear about the unrest that has unfolded on Bonfire Night over the past few years and the distress this caused local residents. I can confirm that we have taken the decision to no longer sell fireworks in any of our Edinburgh stores."

Dr Arthur said very few corner shops now sold fireworks because of the strict requirements, such as storing them in a secure box, and the behaviour of some customers. He said: “A couple of years ago, I went round all the corner shops in my council ward with a police officer and not one was selling them - a combination of too little money to be made and a lot of hassle.”