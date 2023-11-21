The road was closed in both directions following a collision.

A busy Edinburgh road was closed after a crash which sparked a major emergency services response.

Emergency services raced to the scene at Niddrie Mains Road at Greendykes Road following the collision early on Tuesday evening.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision. Edinburgh Travel News said: “Niddrie Mains Road at Greendykes Road. The road is closed both ways due to an RTC. Police and ambulance are in attendance.”

An update just after 6pm confirmed the road had reopened. Police and ambulance services are still in attendance.