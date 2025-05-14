SCOTS bosses are being urged to let their workers knock off early this Thursday if the temperature reaches 20C. if the mercury hits a sizzling 20°C.

Edinburgh-based brewers Innis & Gunn have launched the “3pm pledge”, encouraging employers to allow employees to down tools and enjoy “Scotland’s rarest natural wonder” – sunshine.

And to sweeten the deal, the company is offering a share of 500 free beers to the first 20 firms who promise to get involved.

Thursday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year | TSPL

The scheme, dreamed up by founder and master brewer Dougal Sharp, comes as forecasters tip Thursday, May 15, to be the hottest day of the year.

He said: “Let’s face it – when the sun shines in Scotland, it’s like one of life’s miracles. Nobody wants to be stuck at their desk while the rest of the country basks in the beer garden.

“When the sun comes out it’s like the World Cup Final for pubs and people alike – and we want companies to back it. The 3pm pledge is all about spontaneity, sunshine and celebrating life’s little wins.

"Obviously, not every job can just down tools, but where it’s possible we’re encouraging businesses to let their hardworking teams take a breather. If the work can be done at any time, why not save it for later and let people enjoy the sunshine?

“We want bosses to let their teams down tools and head to the pub early to enjoy a drink with colleagues, friends, or family – as long as it's basked in Scottish sunshine!”

The company said each of the first 50 employers to sign up would receive an ice-cold crate of Innis & Gunn lager delivered direct to their office – just in time for a sun-soaked early finish.