Plans have been approved again for a new brewery at an Edinburgh university, after the original approval ran out, although work will not begin for now.

The original proposal for a new brewery 150 metres west of 49 Research Avenue North, Riccarton, by Heriot-Watt University in partnership with Innis & Gunn Brewing Company Ltd, was granted planning permission on October 28, 2021.

With that approval expiring on October 28, 2024, plans were re-submitted on October 24 last year for the proposed development of a new 3,425sqm commercial brewery developed in partnership between Heriot-Watt University and Innis & Gunn Brewing Company Ltd.

All details, design, drawings and plans were as per the previously submitted and consented proposal. The only material change in circumstances was the development of the Robotarium facility immediately to the south of the application site.

The two/ three storey brewery would be used by the International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD)which is part of the university's School of Engineering & Physical Sciences.

Approving these re-submitted plans on June 17, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The works are in accordance with the development plan and the relevant non-statutory guidance. The proposal meets the requirements of LDP policy Place 21 by clearly demonstrating a functional link to the university and is acceptable in principle at this location.

“The proposal is appropriate to its setting in terms of design, form, mass, height, materials, and landscaping. There will be no detrimental impact of flooding, and the proposal has due regard to global climate and nature crisis.

“There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion. Therefore, the proposal is acceptable, and it is recommended that this application be granted.”

Responding to this latest approval for the new brewery, Dougal Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, explained that due to high costs, work will not be carried out on the new brewery at the moment.

He said: “We’re pleased to have received planning approval, which secures the option to build over the next three years.

“While now is not the right time to proceed – with construction costs prohibitively high – our long-term ambition remains to create a brand new home for Innis & Gunn in Edinburgh.”

The new brewery if built within the next three years will be divided into three distinct operational sections: a main brewhouse with office space; a packaging area; and a warehouse. In addition to the main buildings a series of external tanks would be located at the north-west of the site to accommodate grain in-take/spent grain, maturation and fermentation vessels and beer tanks.

External yard space at the north of the site would allow operational access and facilitate incoming and outgoing deliveries. A goods canopy projects from the packaging and warehouse at the north elevation to provide shelter for vehicles.

A standalone energy centre building would house two electrical sub-stations, workshop space and various plant would be built at the north-west corner of the site adjacent to spent grain tank. The structure would be flat roofed with solar photovoltaic panels. A further area for two transformers and plant is situated within the service yard on a concrete platform.

The current site of the proposed new brewery, seen from Research Avenue North in Riccarton, at the Heriot Watt University Campus, Edinburgh. | Google Maps

Car parking for 31 vehicles is proposed at the west of the site close to the main office and brewhouse entrance. Of the 31 spaces eight will be reserved for visitors, with three accessible spaces and five electric vehicle parking spaces. Two motorcycle spaces would also be provided. A secure bicycle store with capacity for 30 bicycles would be located at the south of the site in close proximity to the main access to the office and brewhouse.

The application site covers 1.97 hectares and is located to the northeast of the main campus of Heriot Watt University. The site is bounded to the north and west by Research Avenue North, and to the south by vacant land.

To the south east is The National Robotarium, and to the east is the Institute of Occupational Medicine. Boundary trees that form part of the strategic landscaping at Research Avenue North are located at the north and west boundaries.

There is existing access available via a hammerhead from Research Avenue North at the northern boundary. A bus stop is located along Research Avenue North and beside the application site.

The site is currently vacant with no previous development on the site. The surrounding area is characterised by various office, research and laboratory developments and associated parking areas within contained plots, vacant land and boundary landscaping which includes trees and hedging.