Edinburgh buses diverted after ‘anti social behaviour’ in Gilmerton area
At around 6.30pm on Friday, July 4, the bus operator told customers services 7, 11, and 18 will be diverted ‘until further notice.’ Police have now launched enquiries following reports of items being thrown at passing vehicles on Gilmerton Dykes Street.
Lothian Buses said: “Due to anti social behaviour buses are unable to serve Gilmerton Dykes Street and are instead diverted via Lasswade Road, Gilmerton Station Road, Gilmerton Road and Drum Street in both directions until further notice.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Friday, July, 4, officers received a report of items being thrown at passing vehicles on Gilmerton Dykes Street, Edinburgh. Officers attended the area and enquiries are ongoing.”