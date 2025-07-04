Edinburgh buses diverted after ‘anti social behaviour’ in Gilmerton area

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 19:01 BST
Lothian Buses has been forced to divert three services due to anti social behaviour in the south east of Edinburgh.

At around 6.30pm on Friday, July 4, the bus operator told customers services 7, 11, and 18 will be diverted ‘until further notice.’ Police have now launched enquiries following reports of items being thrown at passing vehicles on Gilmerton Dykes Street.

Lothian Buses diverted three bus services in the south of Edinburgh due to anti social behaviour placeholder image
Lothian Buses diverted three bus services in the south of Edinburgh due to anti social behaviour | Google Maps

Lothian Buses said: “Due to anti social behaviour buses are unable to serve Gilmerton Dykes Street and are instead diverted via Lasswade Road, Gilmerton Station Road, Gilmerton Road and Drum Street in both directions until further notice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Friday, July, 4, officers received a report of items being thrown at passing vehicles on Gilmerton Dykes Street, Edinburgh. Officers attended the area and enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:EdinburghBusesDisruptions
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice