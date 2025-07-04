Lothian Buses has been forced to divert three services due to anti social behaviour in the south east of Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 6.30pm on Friday, July 4, the bus operator told customers services 7, 11, and 18 will be diverted ‘until further notice.’ Police have now launched enquiries following reports of items being thrown at passing vehicles on Gilmerton Dykes Street.

Lothian Buses diverted three bus services in the south of Edinburgh due to anti social behaviour | Google Maps

Lothian Buses said: “Due to anti social behaviour buses are unable to serve Gilmerton Dykes Street and are instead diverted via Lasswade Road, Gilmerton Station Road, Gilmerton Road and Drum Street in both directions until further notice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Friday, July, 4, officers received a report of items being thrown at passing vehicles on Gilmerton Dykes Street, Edinburgh. Officers attended the area and enquiries are ongoing.”