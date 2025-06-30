Plans to trial an extension of Edinburgh's bus lanes to 12 hours a day, every day of the week have been delayed by about a year.

Councillors agreed last year to introduce a pilot of the so-called 7-7-7 scheme - where bus lanes operate from 7am to 7pm, seven days a week - on the No 44 route from Juniper Green to Musselburgh.

It was due to get under way earlier this year, but has been held up because of traffic orders and a lack of cash.

The idea of 7-7-7 bus lanes is to stop buses being held up by traffic congestion and make public transport more attractive by cutting bus journey times and improving reliability.

Most of Edinburgh’s bus lanes currently operate only at peak hours and on weekdays, but it has been argued that since Covid travel patterns have changed and the restrictions need to cover a larger part of the day.

However, councillors agreed on a trial on one bus route rather than an immediate roll-out after a consultation found mixed views.

Green councillor Chas Booth raised the issue of the delay at the council's transport and environment committee, asking why the scheme had been held up.

He said: "The original committee decision from August of last year stated that the trial would start in the first quarter of 2025, so that's already at least three months delayed."

Officials said there were two main reasons - one about overlapping orders, which would hopefully be sorted out later this year; the other about funding for the work.

One official said: "We had hoped we would be able to secure some funding from Transport Scotland's Bus Infrastructure Fund and indeed have submitted a proposal for that several months ago.

"However, unfortunately, we still haven't heard whether that Bus Infrastructure Fund is going forward or not, so we're still waiting to hear on that."

Another official said it was hoped to mobilise the contractor for the necessary infrastructure works in December and conclude the works in February 2026.

Cllr Booth said that four years ago it had been agreed to have a full roll-out of 7-7-7 across the city, but now even the limited trial had been held up. "Is there anything we can do to speed up progress on this?" he asked.

Gareth Barwell, the council's executive director of place, said he shared the frustration felt at the delay and added the council would have to look for a "Plan B" if the external funding did not materialise.

Committee convener Stephen Jenkinson said: "I'm disappointed it has taken so long to get to this point and we haven't managed to make as much progress as I'd like. I want to see fi there are any ways in which we can speed this up."