Tributes have been paid to Edinburgh business tycoon Sir Tom Farmer, who has passed away at the age of 84.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh-born businessman died peacefully at his home in the city on Friday, May 9, his family said.

Sir Tom founded the Kwik-Fit chain of garages in 1971. After building the chain to become the world's largest independent tyre and automotive repair specialists with over 2,000 centres operating in 18 different countries, he sold the firm to Ford in 1999 for more than £1 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Later Sir) Tom Farmer, founder of the Kwik-Fit tyre and exhaust chain outside his Hillhouse Road depot in August 1980.

Paying tribute, a spokesperson for Kwik-Fit said: “Everyone at Kwik-Fit is very saddened at the passing of the company’s founder Sir Tom Farmer. Sir Tom will always be a towering figure in our industry. His entrepreneurship revolutionised the UK automotive aftermarket sector and built the foundations on which we stand today.

“Although Sir Tom’s direct connection with the company ended more than two decades ago, his professional and personal qualities have remained a positive influence on many members of the Kwik-Fit team to this day. Our thoughts are with his family and all his friends within the automotive industry and beyond.”

Knighted in 1997, the Leith entrepreneur saved his local football club Hibs from possible extinction in 1990 when he invested nearly £3 million to rescue the club from receivership, despite him not being a football fan. He owned the club until 2019 when he sold it to the club’s current owners the Gordon family.

He decided to save the club following a takeover attempt by Hearts chairman Wallace Mercer, when he was informed that his grandfather John Farmer had saved the club from bankruptcy approximately 100 years earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute, Hibs said: “Hibernian FC are devastated to hear of the passing of former owner Sir Tom Farmer, aged 84. Thank you for everything, Tom. Rest in peace.”

Hibs fans also paid tribute, with one posting on social media: “The saviour of our club. We wouldn't be here today without you. Rest in peace Sir Tom.”

One fan said: “A lovely man, who placed a huge emphasis on community and family. Always enjoyed a chat with him on a Sunday at St Kent’s and he sponsored our primary school football teams at Fox Covert. RIP Sir Tom- a true Hibernian and bloody good human.”

Businessman Sir Tom Farmer, the founder of the KwikFit garage chain, has died aged 84. | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “Absolutely gutting. An absolute Hibs hero. Saved our club in its hour of need. RIP Sir Tom.”

While a Hearts fan also paid tribute, saying: “Wouldn’t be a derby if it wasn’t for him. Great guy. RIP from a Jambo.”

Sir Tm was married to Anne (née Scott) and lived in Edinburgh. They had one daughter, one son and four grandchildren. Lady Farmer died in 2023. According to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2020, devout catholic Sir Tom was worth an estimated £126 million.