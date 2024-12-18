Edinburgh shop workers have called for action after a spate of violent incidents and anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses in Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and Morningside have been targeted in the last two months, with the BBC reporting that one shop owner even had a knife pulled on him during an attempted robbery.

Anne Ness, who owns Houseproud of Morningside and is the secretary of the Morningside Traders Association, told the Edinburgh Evening News that the issue has become more and more common in recent years and is at the worst level she has seen in her 40 years in business. She added that the main problem is a lack of crime prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ness said: “There's no crime prevention on our streets, and also, very little happens to them if they are caught. It's pretty much a free for all out there. A lot of businesses, they're telling their staff not to approach shoplifters or not to challenge them. Therefore that, again, just makes certain areas a target, if these retailers are in those areas.

“I think crime prevention has to be key, back to the old bobbys on the beat. They would police Morningside and Bruntsfield. They were never far away if there was an incident.”

Speaking to the BBC, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said that the government’s budget will aim to tackle retail crime by making £3 million available in 2025-26, if approved by parliament. Ms Ness acknowledges that resources and funds are at the heart of the matter for how the issue must be tackled.

Edinburgh’s Morningside businesses have been targeted in the last two months

She told the BBC: “The police can only do what they have resources to do, and they're hugely underfunded, which is one of the main problems for policing. We've asked about having bobbys back on the beat, and we're told those days are long gone, and it shouldn't be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should have police officers patrolling. Even in the wider Edinburgh area, I'm a member of quite a few local Facebook groups. You regularly see or read about groups of electric motorcyclists just scooting around areas, checking and breaking into garages. It's just lawless.”

Insp Scott Casey, of Police Scotland, told the BBC that Police Scotland has been working with retailers in affected areas and have increased visibility.

He said: "We have been working with retailers and traders' associations in the south east area of Edinburgh to help deter, prevent and investigate retail crime.

"We have a real focus on targeting retail crime with dedicated high visibility foot patrols in the area who can also provide retailers with the latest retail crime material and advice and share best practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With regard to incidents in the area, we are following positive lines of enquiry.

"We would encourage those employed within the retail sector to come forward and report any criminal activity, with the assurance all reports will be thoroughly investigated."