Edinburgh Bypass crash: A720 eastbound collision causes traffic build-up near Old Craighall
Drivers are being warned after a collision on the A720 Edinburgh Bypass on Saturday afternoon, February 18. The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between A68 Millerhill Junction and A1 Craighall Junction at about 2.05pm, according to police.
There were no reported injuries and the vehicles were moved off the road, police said. Drivers have been warned to expect delays.