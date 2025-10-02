Edinburgh’s iconic Cables Wynd House and Linksview House to get £69m revamp

Edinburgh’s iconic Cables Wynd House and Linksview House will benefit from a £69m retrofit after councillors approved plans on Wednesday, October 1.

Plans include a new sprinkler system, improved insulation and heating systems, new windows and lighting, new play areas and wildflower meadows, alongside a number of safety improvements.

Following the project, the two Category A listed buildings will be in line with modern new-build standards and meet the government’s Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing – EESSH2.

Built in the 1960s, Cables Wynd House and Linksview House provide 310 homes, with the majority owned by the Council for social rent. The planning application was submitted by Collective Architecture and approved by the Development Management Sub-Committee this week.

The City of Edinburgh Council, in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team, is leading the retrofit project at Cables Wynd House and Linksview House, aiming to dramatically improve energy performance, reduce carbon emissions and enhance living standards for residents. | City of Edinburgh Council

Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, housing, homelessness and fair work convener said: “I am delighted that the necessary planning consent for our plans to upgrade Cables Wynd House and Linksview House to provide safe, energy efficient and high-quality homes for residents there has been granted, enabling these long-awaited works to get underway, hopefully at pace.

“I am also grateful to residents for their proactive and positive engagement with us to shape the Council’s £69 million commitment – from campaigning for investment in their homes to participating in the consultation process and providing invaluable insight and input into our design proposals.”

The project will see a number of fire safety enhancements including: new sprinkler systems, smoke ventilation, a new fire-fighting lift, and improved fire compartmentalisation in communal areas.

Landscaping and placemaking improvements include: new play areas, external seating, wildflower meadows, sustainable urban drainage systems (SUDS), and a full review of parking and waste facilities.

Carl Baker, architect and designer at Collective Architecture, said: “These approvals represent a major milestone in the life of two of Edinburgh’s most iconic post-war housing developments, both Category A listed and celebrated for their bold architectural character and social significance.

“Our proposals reflect Collective Architecture’s distinctive approach to retrofit, which carefully balances ambitious improvements to energy performance with the sensitive conservation and celebration of these landmark buildings, situated at the heart of a conservation area.

“This success is the result of a truly collaborative effort across the project team, including the expertise of our in-house specialists at Collective Energy and Collective Conservation.

“We’re excited to move into the next phase of the project and look forward to transforming these historic flats into warm, safe, and resilient places to live, fit for today’s residents and generations to come.”

You can view the planning application by the visiting the City of Edinburgh Council website.