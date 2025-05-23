Cafes, bars and restaurants in Edinburgh will be allowed to start serving customers outdoors from 7.30am on a 12-month trial basis.

And a consultation will gather public views on the impact of the change before a decision by councillors on whether to make it permanent.

Current rules on permits for tables and chairs outside restrict the hours to 9am until 9pm with possible extensions until 10pm.

A report to the council's transport and environment committee proposed the earlier 7.30am start time following representations from local businesses.

But Green councillor Chas Booth asked why there had been no public consultation on the proposal. Officers said each application would still be considered on its merits, taking account the effect on passing pedestrians and nearby residents.

And the council's executive director of place Gareth Barwell pointed out waste collections started at 6am and in many places there were early morning loading operations. He said the 9am opening time had been cited at a Meet the Business event as a barrier to local businesses and there was a change.org petition with 1800 signatures calling for businesses to be allowed to operate al fresco from an earlier hour.

An amendment tabled by the Lb Dems proposed the change should be made on a trial basis and they backed Green calls for a consultation to be carried out during such a trial.

Lib Dem councillor Hal Osler said: "I think we should be supportive of businesses, it has been a very hard time. Lots of independent traders have struggled. If we didn't support individuals to try to maximise their business potential then that is detrimental to them.

“But there is a balance. I don't know a single community that is just commercial, there are residents everywhere. There is concern in some communities.

“We need to be able to see what this looks like so we are supportive of individuals but we don't have a negative impact on residents' amenity which we then have to unpick."

Tory group leader Iain Whyte said carrying out consultation through a trial was sensible. He emphasised the need to ensure the prescribed minimum of 1.5 metres of pavement for pedestrians was maintained. And he voiced concerns about tables close to bus stops.

He said: "I am concerned that in some places, if we have tables and chairs close to bus stops, at busy times you can have crowds gathering. That can already get a bit difficult and dangerous for people passing.

"On Leith Walk, you've also got a cycle lane through the middle of that and some floating bus stops, so we probably need to keep areas clear. I'd like officers to look at that so we can make sure none of this happens within 10 metres of a bus stop if it's going to cause a problem."

And he suggested: "To help the public monitor this for us and report any breach, could we mark the areas that they're allowed? It would make it easy to report a breach where tables and chairs are straying out into a wider area regularly."

Green councillor Chas Booth said there should be discussions with licensing officials n the potential conflict introduced by the earlier start for outdoor operations. He said: "The licensing board has a policy of a 9am opening hour. It's obviously open to any licensed premises to open and not serve alcohol or to make an application which is outwith board policy and every application is dealt with on its merits."