Cafes, pubs and restaurants in Edinburgh are to be allowed to serve customers outside from as early as 7.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors are set to approve a change in the operating hours laid down in the city's permits for having tables and chairs on the pavement.

The current rules allow outdoor operation between 9am and 9pm, with a possible extension to 10pm.

Businesses will be allowed to serve customers outside from as early as 7.30am | TSPL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said there was demand for an earlier start for outside eating and drinking.

He said: "We have been listening to feedback from businesses that the 9am start is a little bit of a problem and is impacting on the service they're able to provide their customers. And at certain times of the year, especially the summer months, there is a real desire from customers, tourists and visitors to use that outside space better."

Fees for tables and chairs permits for the standard hours, from 9am to 9pm, depend on the square meterage of space being used. But the extension to 10am carries an extra charge of £150 and the early morning extension would involve the same charge.

However, permits in the Grassmarket will continue to be restricted to between noon and 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to the transport and environment committee says: "Tables and chairs outside premises increase natural surveillance (improving safety) and contribute to the vibrancy of an area.

"This [change] will allow businesses with permits more flexibility in terms of their operating hours and has the potential to increase footfall and boost the local economy in both the city and town centres."

The report added that officiasl would consider allowing businesses to store larger and heavier items of street furniture, seating or planters on the street overnight as part of their permit.