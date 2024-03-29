Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh-based care service left a client in an 'undignified' and 'unsafe' environment, due to a lack of 'care and compassion'.

The Care Inspectorate issued the damning verdict on SSCN Healthcare, which provides care-at-home and housing support to people in the Capital as well as in Fife. According to the watchdog, the firm does a poor job of looking after the wellbeing of its 109 service users.

A report issued following an inspection on January 31 details an incident in which a series of missed visits to a vulnerable person resulted in a 'dereliction of duty'.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for care services in Scotland.

It reads: "We were concerned that staff failed to escalate concerns appropriately following a series of missed visits to a person who experienced care (PWEC). These missed visits took place for numerous scheduled calls across a whole weekend.

"When staff finally gained access to the person's home, they did not act with sufficient care or compassion, leaving the PWEC in an undignified and unsafe environment. This event presented as a dereliction of caring responsibilities, with the potential for significantly poor health and wellbeing outcomes."

Staff, noted inspectors, were 'not administering medication as prescribed', a problem identified the last time they observed the service. The watchdog warned of potentially 'serious negative wellbeing outcomes' if it does not improve.

Planning was noted to be sub-standard. The report continues: "Personal plans did not always accurately outline the support required in order for medication to be given in line with the prescribers instruction. Personal plans must outline detailed guidance for staff around the levels of support required to deliver safe medication administration outcomes."

Meanwhile, leadership was found to be lacking at the company after a staff member was sacked for misconduct but the Scottish Social Services Council not informed.

The document adds: "There were two separate changes of registered management in the service since the last inspection. The Provider did not follow regulatory guidance and failed to formally notify the Care Inspectorate about these changes.

"The Provider did not always provide adequate notifications around key events associated with care delivery staff practice and staff disciplinary actions. Some incidents that were reported lacked detailed explanations of the event and outcomes that arose from it.

"We found an example whereby a worker was dismissed from the service for misconduct. However, the Provider failed to follow best practice guidance and initially did not refer this member of staff to the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), despite being asked to do so. The Provider has now done this retrospectively."