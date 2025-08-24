Residents living in an Edinburgh care home are throwing their weight behind three local brothers as they close in on a world record-breaking row across the Pacific Ocean.

Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan Maclean, who used to visit their grandmother at Chamberlain Care Home, are now on day 134 of their unsupported, non-stop journey from Peru to Australia to raise £1 million for clean water projects in Madagascar.

The brothers are expected to complete their 9,000-mile crossing on Thursday, August 28. In solidarity, residents at the Edinburgh care home have joined them on “The Home Strait” with physio-led rowing sessions three days per week – and they’re doing so in a homemade replica of the brothers’ boat, ‘Rose Emily’.

Shelia Burtle, Liliana Bahna and Susie Collyer onboard 'rowing' Rose Emily. | Story Shop

The campaign has captured the imagination of the entire care home community, and will culminate in a bake sale and concert event on August 28 – during which they hope to watch the brothers arrival in Cairns, Australia on a live stream.

Liliana Bahna, unit manager at Chamberlain Care Home, said: “It’s a small community here, but our hearts are very much out in the Pacific with the boys. I knew them as children when they visited their grandmother, so seeing them now – taking on one of the toughest challenges in the world – is just extraordinary.

“Everyone here has been inspired by their courage, and we’re proud to be cheering them on.”

Care home resident Sheila Burtles is backing the Edinburgh brothers to finish the mammoth challenge this coming week. | Story Shop

It’s all been driven by Sheila Burtles, who was a pioneering sensory analyst in the whisky industry – the first woman to advise Scottish distilleries on flavour – and worked closely with the Maclean brothers’ father Charles Maclean MBE, one of Scotch whisky’s most respected figures.

Sheila has been made custodian of the ship’s logs, written by one of the brothers each day while at sea, which are printed daily and delivered to her room. She then shares updates with fascinated fellow residents in the lounge. Alongside the log, the 95-year-old also keeps a map of the Pacific, carefully tracing the brothers’ progress as they row towards Australia.

Sheila said: “I’ve known the boys for many years, so this adventure feels very close to my heart. To be entrusted with the ship’s log is a real honour. Each time I mark their progress on the map, I cannot believe the scale of the challenge. It’s inspiring to follow their journey, and I’m so proud to play even a small part in supporting them.”

Care home resident Sylvia Massey reading the captain's log. | Story Shop

Speaking from the boat, middle brother Jamie Maclean (31) said: “We’ve faced storms, exhaustion and days when the ocean feels endless – but hearing about Chamberlain Care Home rowing along with us makes all the difference.

“We have very fond memories of visiting our granny in the care home and meeting everyone who lived there. It’s humbling to know that people back home are putting their energy into supporting us. When things get tough, we picture them rowing in the lounge and it gives us a huge lift.

“The pictures they sent through made a very tough day much lighter.”

Although the brothers had originally set their sights on Sydney, harsh weather has forced them to alter course towards Cairns. Despite the change of destination, the Rose Emily remains firmly on track to complete the 9,000-mile crossing by August 30 and to set a new world record for the fastest unsupported Pacific crossing by a rowing boat.

So far, the Macleans have raised more than £600,000 towards their £1 million target for clean water projects in Madagascar. Alongside residents at Chamberlain Care home, the brothers have been supported from a range of fundraisers back home – from 24 hour rowing challenges to marathons to rows on the Firth of Forth, to schoolchildren running a mile a day.

The Maclean brothers from Edinburgh hope to break the record when they arrive in Australia this coming week. | The Maclean Foundation / SWNS

The brothers’ wider family have also been making waves closer to home. On August 21, their uncle Jamie Maclean (67) and cousin Mollie Maclean (28), rowed 25.2 miles from Perth city centre to Wormit Boating Club in Dundee, raising over £2,100 for the cause.

Despite a shaky start that saw them collide with a navigational marker within the first three kilometres, the pair completed the challenge in just over four hours, cheered on by friends, family, and locals along the River Tay.

The brothers campaign has even caught the attention of a star-studded line up, with famous faces including Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ bassist Flea, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg, and Scottish screen icon Ewan McGregor all lending their support.

To support the Maclean Brothers’ fundraising for clean water projects in Madagascar, visit their Givestar here.