A new Channel 4 show, showcasing hidden talent from around the UK, kicked off in Edinburgh today, for the first of two live shows in the capital.

Your Song, which is due to air on Channel 4 next year, sees contestants from around the country perform songs that hold a deep personal meaning to them - from original compositions to covers of iconic anthems.

Thousands of people in Scotland applied for the reality TV show over spring, with only 12 singers making it to the final stages. Backed by an impressive house band, contestants will be mentored by Paloma Faith and Sam Ryder during the show.

Filming for the show will take place at the Mound on Saturday (September 6) between 10.30am and 6.30pm and between 10.30am until mid-afternoon on Sunday, September 7. The show’s first stop is Edinburgh before heading to London, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Eight finalists are expected to perform today with a further four performers taking to the stage tomorrow. There will also be a few designated slots on each day for members of the public to perform a song that has a special meaning for them.

Warming up the crowd ahead of the first performer was the show’s presenter, Alison Hammond, who delighted the crowd with an impressive rendition of Mustang Sally.

Gabby from Glasgow was the first finalist to take to the stage at the Mound in Edinburgh | NW

Alison Hammond said: “I love the power that music and singing your heart out has, it can literally change your mood – put a smile on your face, make you sad, make you reminisce, so I’m really excited about this new show which is about real people telling us their stories through song.”

Speaking ahead of the show, Paloma Faith said: “The most inspiring and wonderful thing for me in music are the personal stories of individual people. I am delighted to take part in your song so I can be closer to that inspiration.”

Sam Ryder added: "I’m so stoked to be a mentor on Your Song! The show is all about celebrating grass roots talent across the country, and hearing their stories through music, which I can’t wait to encourage and uplift. I can’t wait to get out on the road and meet everyone!”