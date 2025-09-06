Police issue update ahead of Edinburgh protest over war in Gaza

Thousands of people are expected to march through Edinburgh today to ‘oppose the genocide’ in Gaza and ‘demand the de-proscription of Palestine Action.’

The march will set off from The Mound at 2pm on Saturday (September 6) and proceed to a rally at the UK Government headquarters in Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth House.

In July, direct action group Palestine Action was proscribed by the UK government as a terror organisation, making it illegal to show support or be a member of the organisation. Ahead of the protest Police Scotland said whilst ‘campaigning and demonstration are a legitimate, necessary and vital part of life’ the ‘role of policing is to enforce the law.’

Police Scotland said: “We want to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest and counter protest. Every week we have Police Liaison Teams who work with various protest groups across Scotland who engage with us, and we help them understand protest activity that can be done within the law. Engagement and communication is crucial.

The march will set off from The Mound in Edinburgh at 2pm on Saturday (September 6) and proceed to a rally at the UK Government headquarters in Queen Elizabeth House

“We are proud of our approach and feel it’s important to be clear on what becomes unlawful behaviour. Abusive, threatening behaviour or activity intended to disrupt an event that poses a risk to safety is not legitimate protest.

“There has been recent focus on the proscription of Palestine Action Group as a terrorist group under the Terrorism Act. The decision to proscribe a group is a matter for UK Government. The role of policing is to enforce the law. In Scotland, we do this in a proportionate way in conjunction with advice from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) who oversee prosecutions in this country. The legal system in Scotland is unique.

“We know there are strong feelings towards the situation in Palestine and people continue to express their views about that through protest and demonstrations without breaking counter terrorism laws.

“The key difference is showing support for Palestine Action Group as it is an offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 to be a member of a proscribed organisation or to invite or express support for them. This includes wearing clothing or carrying any item in public in such a way as to arouse suspicion that they are a member of, or a supporter of, a proscribed organisation.

“People should understand this and recognise our responsibility to uphold the law. Any use of enforcement powers by officers will be proportionate and in line with Uk legislation and guidance from COPFS. Every situation is unique and will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our communities.”

Writing on social media, the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC), said: “On September 6, Defend our Juries and SPSC will be taking action to oppose the genocide in Gaza and the criminalisation of activists.

“You can choose to take part in the Defend our Juries action and hold signs saying ‘I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action’ to demand the de-proscription of Palestine Action, or wear t-shirts saying 'Genocide in Palestine, time to take action' to oppose the genocide.

“Campaigners for Palestinian rights have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for both holding the signs and wearing the t-shirt, while Starmer and his government make deals with the real terrorist, the genocidal state of Israel and their largest weapons manufacturer Elbit.

“We also welcome folks who would like to stand in solidarity.”