Police are hunting members of a balaclava-clad gang who wreaked havoc outside an East Lothian primary school during pick-up time.

Four masked individuals riding a moped and electric scooters caused chaos outside the infant campus at Preston Tower Primary School, in West Loan, Prestonpans, at around 3.15pm on Monday, August 25.

Parents and children were trying to cross the road outside the school at the time but were prevented from doing so by the group. Two members of the gang were riding a white moped while the other two were on electric scooters with seats.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at Preston Tower Primary School | Supplied

Police said the individuals also tried to grab the lollipop from the school crossing guide, but when they couldn’t take hold of it, they instead punched and broke the pole.

Police are now asking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2455 of September 4.