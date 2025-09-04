East Lothian road reopens after 'well-developed fire' at Dirleton farm
The A198 was closed at its junction with Main Road, Dirleton after a ‘large number of hay bales’ caught fire this morning. Police advised there were no reported injuries and a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were first altered to the incident at 10.30am on Thursday, September 4, mobilising several appliances to tack the blaze which burned for around five hours. At around 3.30pm, officers advised the road had reopened.
Make sure that you’re in the loop when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A198 has re-opened at its junction with Main Road, Dirleton, following a report of a fire at a farm which was reported around 10.50am on Thursday, 4 September, 2025. No injuries were reported.
“A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire and enquiries are ongoing. Motorists are thanked for their patience.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.32am on Thursday, September 4 to reports of a fire involving a farm shed containing hay bales in Dirleton, East Lothian.
“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene, near the A198, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire involving a large number of hay bales.
"Two appliances remain on scene, with crews working to extinguish the fire."