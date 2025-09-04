A major East Lothian road has reopened following a ‘well-developed fire’ at a farm in Dirleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A198 was closed at its junction with Main Road, Dirleton after a ‘large number of hay bales’ caught fire this morning. Police advised there were no reported injuries and a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were first altered to the incident at 10.30am on Thursday, September 4, mobilising several appliances to tack the blaze which burned for around five hours. At around 3.30pm, officers advised the road had reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to fire at a farm in Dirleton, East Lothian on September 4 | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A198 has re-opened at its junction with Main Road, Dirleton, following a report of a fire at a farm which was reported around 10.50am on Thursday, 4 September, 2025. No injuries were reported.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire and enquiries are ongoing. Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.32am on Thursday, September 4 to reports of a fire involving a farm shed containing hay bales in Dirleton, East Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene, near the A198, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire involving a large number of hay bales.

"Two appliances remain on scene, with crews working to extinguish the fire."