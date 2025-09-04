Firefighters are battling a ‘well developed’ blaze at an East Lothian farm, which has seen a major road closed by police.

Emergency services were called to the fire at around 10.30am today (September 4) and remain on the scene more than four hours later.

The A198 is currently closed at its junction with Main Road while fire crews battle the blaze. Traffic diversions are in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency servies were called to fire at a farm in Dirleton, East Lothian. A section of the A198 is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area | Google Maps

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire.

A Police Scotland spokesperosn said: “The A198 is closed at its junction with Main Road, Dirleton, following a report of a fire at a farm.

“Emergency services are in attendance and diversions are in place although motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire and enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.32am on Thursday, September 4 to reports of a fire involving a farm shed containing hay bales in Dirleton, East Lothian.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene, near the A198, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire involving a large number of hay bales.

"Two appliances remain on scene, with crews working to extinguish the fire."