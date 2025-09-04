A 50-year-old man has died at the scene of a late night crash on an Edinburgh road.

Emergency services were called to Cramond Road South in the Scottish capital shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, September 3, following reports that a Vauxhall Corsa had been involved in a crash.

A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out, with buses also diverted as a result.

Detectives investigating the crash are now appealing to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died. As our enquiries continue, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash to contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who was in the area who has dash-cam or personal footage to please review it and get touch if it holds anything which may be relevant."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3584 of September 3.