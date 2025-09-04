A 16-year-old boy is set to appear in an Edinburgh court today in connection with the ‘suspicious’ death of a 22-year-old man in Leith.

John McNab died aged just 22 in the early hours of September 2 after emergency services were called to reports of a man having been injured.

A 16-year-old boy was later arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Thursday, September 4.

Police Scotland has named a man who died on Tuesday in Edinburgh as 22-year-old John McNab. | Police Scotland

Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to his family.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to John’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information should contact the inquiry team through 101, quoting reference number 0239 of Tuesday, 2 September, 2025.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Flowers have now been placed at the scene on Great Junction Street where John lost his life, with family and members of the public having shared tributes to the ‘lovely laddie’ online.