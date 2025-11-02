A city-centre chicken restaurant has announced its closure, saying the “strain” of keeping the place open had “finally overtaken us”.

Wings, in Old Fishmarket Close, posted a message on social media, thanking customers and staff, but saying “unfortunately our doors have to close”.

The restaurant, which opened in 2013, faced problems during Covid, launching a “Save Wings” crowdfunding campaign, which promised free chicken wings for life to anyone giving £10,000.

The restaurant launched a 'Save Wings' campaign during Covid | Google

It survived and has continued to be a popular eating place with both local people and visitors.

But today, it posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness we write this message. The strain of keeping the place running has finally overtaken us and unfortunately, our doors have to close.

“It has been our honor to be part of the Edinburgh scene and hope that while we were here we gave you the best experience, the best memories and the best a*se ache from our numerous hot sauces.

“A massive thanks to not only you incredible locals and regulars for returning time and time again to our humble snack shack, but also visitors from far and wide that spread the word of our deep fried treats around the world and encouraged holiday makers to come give our scran a bash.

“There is no way to thank the incredible staff enough for how well they represented Wings, from chipper pint pouring to taking care of the customers when they broke down during The Wall of Flame Challenge. Every last one of them is meant for great things and it was a privilege to have them build up our community.

“We wish you all the best and thank you again. Love from Wings x.”

Customers voiced their sadness in response to the announcement. One said: “I’m genuinely devastated. Wings is my favourite place. Please say that there’s a chance for one last visit?!”

Another posted: “Gutted. This was our date night place. Thank you so much to you all”.

And another said: “Always had the best chicken wings in Edinburgh!”